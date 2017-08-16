It is now clear where President Trump stands – with haters, bigots, and violent thugs.

It’s sickening and disturbing to know that the man who occupies the Oval Office, a symbol of American exceptionalism, is an immoral, instinctively insensitive human being that represents the very worst of the human condition.

Trump and his campaign have brought the extremist and violent fringe into the mainstream of American life, and it is now up to all decent Americans of every race, ethnicity, religion, national background, and gender orientation, to stand up and say “Enough!”

“All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” (Edmund Burke)

“One who condones evil is just as guilty as the one who perpetrates it.” (Dr. Martin Luther King)

“One who is able to protest against a wrong that is being done in his;/her family, city, nation or world and doesn’t do so is held accountable for that wrong being done.” (Babylonian Talmud, Shabbat 54b)

“We generations close to the Holocaust must be very clear that no interests of any kind can justify a shameful alliance with groups or individuals who fail to recognize responsibility for the crimes of the Holocaust.” (President Reuven Rivlin, State of Israel)

“Few are guilty, but all are responsible.” (Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel)

Advertisements