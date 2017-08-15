This is a must-read article for anyone who cares about our kids and the impact that Smart Phones are having on those born after 2000.
Jean M. Twenge writes this important piece in the September 2017 edition of The Atlantic. She is a professor of psychology at San Diego State University and the author of Generation Me and iGen.
“Psychologically, however, they are more vulnerable than Millennials were: Rates of teen depression and suicide have skyrocketed since 2011. It’s not an exaggeration to describe iGen as being on the brink of the worst mental-health crisis in decades. Much of this deterioration can be traced to their phones.
…the twin rise of the smartphone and social media has caused an earthquake of a magnitude we’ve not seen in a very long time, if ever. There is compelling evidence that the devices we’ve placed in young people’s hands are having profound effects on their lives—and making them seriously unhappy.”
Advertisements
David Brumer said:
What a great article. Well researched on every level, and just as well thought out, even bringing up contrary possibilities to their conclusions.
I’m sending this to every friend with young kids, and will try to get it in front of all friends who teach, for them to give to parents.
Thank you, Rabbi, for this excellent post.
Harriett Bay said:
I am going to send this article to my colleagues- we all know abut this problem but it is important to see it documented Thanks
Sent from my iPhone
>