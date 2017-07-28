Here is a definition that most everyone in the White House would be wise to read and take to heart – if that is at all possible!

“The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor but without folly.”

-Emanuel James “Jim” Rohn, American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker