Here is a definition that most everyone in the White House would be wise to read and take to heart – if that is at all possible!
“The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor but without folly.”
-Emanuel James “Jim” Rohn, American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker
Robert Newport said:
if anyone in the Whitehouse were the slightest bit capable of taking that advice, they wouldn’t need it.
“Sad”, to steal a quote. Dr. Robert
Harriett Bay said:
I don’t think we can sell this to our current leader!!!
>