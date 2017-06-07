Few events in Jewish history are as impactful on the character of the Jewish people in Israel and around the world as was the 1967 Israeli-Arab War that was fought exactly 50 years ago (June 5-11, 1967).

The Association of Reform Zionists of America (ARZA) has posted this week its considered Position Paper about that war on the occasion of this 50th Anniversary, and it can be read here:

Statements & Position Papers | Arza – www.arza.org

On the same site, you can read our “Position Paper in Support of a Two-State solution.”

Each of these statements reflects the position of the American Reform Zionist Movement representing 1.5 million American Reform Jews.

ARZA’s website can be found at http://www.arza.org/ –

See the section “Statements and Position Papers” and then scroll down to read each of these positions.

Note: I serve as National Chair of ARZA. Rabbi Joshua Weinberg is President of ARZA.

