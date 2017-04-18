For months I’ve returned home each day and turned on “Hardball” to hear Chris Matthews aggressively address the latest Trump outrages. I used to listen regularly to David Axelrod on the Axe-Files dissect journalistic and political phenomenon, to Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor on Pod Save America (formerly Saving It 1600 before Hillary lost) give the inside scoop on the most recent DC political machinations, and to NPR report what the Trump administration is doing. I have always read the NY Times, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, Politico, and Huffington Post. But increasingly, I am feeling so listless and deflated that I can’t seem to muster my righteous indignation enough to tune in regularly and read and listen to the news. I do check in from time to time, but not the way I used to.
Is it just me, or are you feeling the same way – exhausted, listless, and perhaps despairing?
We Jews just celebrated Pesach (a needed lift – I have to say), and I was relieved that at our Family Seder we stayed clear of the most contentious political issues because my family and friends feel burnt out as I do.
The larger challenge, of course, is what does this all mean for us and our democracy?
Does it mean that we’ve now left the building and are leaving Trump to do to the country what he has done to so many victims over the years?
I certainly hope not.
I know two things:
First, as the Chinese curse reminds us, we are living in interesting times, and there’s no telling what’s coming next. We have to gird ourselves and toughen up over the long haul.
Second, our democratic institutions are still strong, despite what Trump, Mitchell, Ryan, and many right-wing extremists are attempting to do, and there are many inspired servant-leaders in politics who are taking on Trump and Co.
In the meantime, we who are so exhausted need to remember that voting matters, supporting candidates we believe in matters and advocating for social justice reform, the environment, human rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, diplomacy, reason, and common decency matter.
Paul Klein said:
Wow, you just summed up almost the exact same process I have gone through. It’s the malaise that millions of us are experiencing.
You’re right we still need to stay engaged and fight for and support the values and candidates we believe in.
Mitch Gries said:
Well I think it’s just a momentary pause of listlessness for you John.
I tell my friends to try to not feel depressed over the political landscape,
feeling “outraged,” is better.
I rarely watch any regular or primetime t.v. when Rachel Maddow, Lawrance O’Donnell, Reliable Sources (Sunday mornings CNN,) The Daily Show, Steven Colbert, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, SNL, Bill Maher, etc., etc. not only inform but add much needed humor to every day’s new challenges from Trump.
Hang in there and keep up with your important blogs and sermons. I too agree with the Chinese that life is more interesting in these most interesting times.
theholodoc said:
You are not missing much by avoiding the endless repetitions of the same outrages. The “News” after all is a business that sells the time you give them. It is also safe to say that Trump is a master showman and used the News to get elected. Our resistance must be motivated by principle, not by anger, to be effective. Limit your intake and maximize your output. Thanks for your amazing work on reminding us all that there is a spiritual dimension to this catastrophe. Dr. Robert Newport
Janis Barquist said:
Well, again as always, I agree with so much of what you say. I’m going to forward to you an email from one of Chuck’s partners – Rob Hubbel. Rob has been writing a daily compendium and commentary on the day’s events for a while now. It’s very insightful, and part of his mission is keeping his readership from sinking into the malaise that you describe. I’ll forward it only once. If you want to receive it yourself, feel free to follow the instructions and sign yourself to receive it. Its free. Janis
Harriett Bay said:
I really can identify with your exhaustion. Frankly, I am so concerned about North Korea that all the other issues seem pale by contrast.
Stanley Davids said:
John, it’s not just you. It’s at least you and me. I’ll watch 1/2 hour of all-news once a day, read the NYTimes (in print) – but then just stay away from the feeds. Not my style. Not only am I burned out – I don’t like to be yelled at by commentators from the right or the left…and right now, yelling is normative everywhere…that, or seriously snarky comments. I need to find room in my life for books and walks on the beach and dinners with friends and fighting for Israel. Of course, if there is an organized effort to defeat Darrel Issa…I’ll be there.